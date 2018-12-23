Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 3.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 196,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.55M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $883.16M, down from 5.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 12.57 million shares traded or 78.58% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) by 29.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 17,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.59M, down from 59,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 691,160 shares traded or 65.13% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 33.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $122,550 was made by Karras Nolan E. on Thursday, November 29. Frost Ronald had sold 5,257 shares worth $322,296. $364,642 worth of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) was sold by Miller Franklin J on Thursday, June 21. Millner F. Ann had sold 9,593 shares worth $546,053 on Wednesday, October 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MMSI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 49.85 million shares or 8.91% more from 45.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 34 shares. Hanseatic Management Ser accumulated 0.2% or 3,466 shares. 85,648 are held by First Tru Advsrs Lp. Principal Fincl Group reported 472,940 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 2.07 million shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 1,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks owns 188,700 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 87,675 shares. Kennedy accumulated 386,067 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 18,108 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 2.05M shares or 0.61% of the stock. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Illinois-based Castleark Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.51% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Profund Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Ami Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.33 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $24.68 million for 28.31 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical had 31 analyst reports since October 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) rating on Friday, October 26. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $72 target. The stock of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, October 8 by Canaccord Genuity. Needham maintained Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) rating on Thursday, May 31. Needham has “Buy” rating and $5400 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, September 4. On Thursday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MMSI in report on Thursday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 6.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Anthem, Ensign, NeoGenomics, Merit Medical Systems and Medpace – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Merit Medical Closes Cianna Medical, Inc. Deal Nasdaq:MMSI – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Merit Medical Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Merit Medical Reports Earnings for Third Quarter of 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2018.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $330.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 3,562 shares to 129,807 shares, valued at $15.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 6,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLP).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CRM, ACAD, ALS among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CRM Earnings, AMD and PZZA – Investorplace.com” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce’s Position In The Industry – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Cloud Stocks CRM and NTNX Shine After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Glass Is Half Empty For Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 58 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 52 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Salesforce.com had 274 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, June 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 19 by Vetr. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Thursday, March 1. On Monday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 19 by Oppenheimer. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, September 20. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CRM in report on Thursday, May 19 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125.0 target in Wednesday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 19.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $92.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) by 16,784 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $209.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc Class A (NYSE:W) by 148,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Class A (NYSE:DATA).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 183 selling transactions for $179.74 million activity. On Thursday, June 21 Roos John Victor sold $24,492 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 176 shares. On Monday, October 1 Tallapragada Srinivas sold $6.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 37,606 shares. On Friday, September 21 Benioff Marc sold $781,111 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,000 shares. Dayon Alexandre sold $21.91M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, September 25. $1.13 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J. Weaver Amy E also sold $94,733 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Sunday, July 22.