First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 4.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,122 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.38 million, down from 53,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bemis Inc (BMS) by 91.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 107,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,639 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.87M, up from 116,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bemis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 1.70 million shares traded or 156.04% up from the average. Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) has risen 0.13% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BMS News: 16/03/2018 – Bemis Co Announces Agreement With Starboard; 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co 1Q Net $47.6M; 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC BMS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.75 TO $2.90; 16/03/2018 – Bemis: Board to Be Comprised of 13 Directors After Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Bemis Co 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Bemis Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.63; 23/04/2018 – S&P Cuts Corporate Credit Rating on Bemis by One Notch to ‘BBB-‘

Among 17 analysts covering Bemis Company Inc. (NYSE:BMS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive.

More notable recent Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend Increase – Business Wire" on December 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: "Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb – The Motley Fool" published on November 25, 2018

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha" on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: "Here's Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool" published on December 04, 2018

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

