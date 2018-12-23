American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 24.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 4,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.44M, down from 20,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 8,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,126 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.76M, down from 374,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. 40,000 shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T, worth $4.45M on Friday, August 31. 2,000 shares were sold by BROD FRANK H, worth $214,363. Another trade for 203,418 shares valued at $21.70M was made by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. Hood Amy also sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Capital Advsrs Ok has 2.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 370,292 shares. Systematic Fin Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 57,084 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corp reported 3.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 94,516 are held by Cap Inv Limited Liability Co. Loomis Sayles And LP reported 2.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer Century holds 17.90M shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 12.07 million shares. 7,920 were reported by Allstate Corporation. Ingalls & Snyder Llc has 366,672 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. 142,926 are held by Columbia Asset Management. Parsec Finance Mgmt Inc reported 456,206 shares. Fosun Interest Ltd invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Segment Wealth Ltd reported 1.43% stake. Drexel Morgan And Co invested in 2.54% or 25,198 shares. 308,160 were reported by Putnam Fl Mngmt.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $900.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc New (NYSE:T) by 33,110 shares to 253,373 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 6,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. $959,993 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Haythornthwaite Richard on Monday, December 17.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive.

