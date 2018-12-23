Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 29.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 39,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 176,160 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.24 million, up from 136,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28 million shares traded or 69.50% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 14/05/2018 – Comcast Cable Communications, LLC vs Rovi Guides, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/14/2018; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 50.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 1,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,877 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $418,000, down from 3,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $114.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 55,012 shares to 191,403 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Jefferies. As per Monday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, August 4. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 5 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Thursday, April 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $70 target. As per Monday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, September 24. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, November 17 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, February 28 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scharf Invs Ltd Liability Com owns 4.04M shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.67% or 59.85M shares. 149,700 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 968 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 788,674 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Banced, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,498 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) holds 0.46% or 13,800 shares in its portfolio. 221,013 are owned by Etrade Cap Management Lc. Tompkins Fincl Corp has 3,858 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver accumulated 27,303 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.04% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 570,000 were reported by Bp Public Limited Com. Valley National Advisers stated it has 107,774 shares. Grisanti Mgmt Lc owns 455,730 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 25,374 shares.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $550,461 activity. 1,082 shares were sold by BLOCK ARTHUR R, worth $38,887 on Friday, September 21.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, September 8. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MA in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Bernstein on Tuesday, March 27 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, January 12 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, November 13 by Tigress Financial. On Wednesday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, August 14. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MA in report on Friday, June 16 with “Top Pick” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Vetr given on Monday, August 31.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. Another trade for 2,475 shares valued at $486,015 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Friday, November 2.

