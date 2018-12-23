Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (Call) (WY) by 12.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 40,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.00 million, down from 319,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 19.25M shares traded or 255.72% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 27.88% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q

Nottingham Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc sold 2,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,751 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.40 million, down from 30,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. On Monday, December 17 Haythornthwaite Richard sold $959,993 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 5,000 shares.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $586.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 132,957 shares to 846,075 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 20,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.93 in 2018Q2.

Among 14 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $112.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 27,625 shares to 33,364 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 15,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT).

