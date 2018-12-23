Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 4.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 3,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,132 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.17M, down from 89,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) by 58.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 115,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 311,299 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.84 million, up from 196,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Radiant Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 316,622 shares traded or 16.09% up from the average. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RLGT) has risen 10.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 27/03/2018 – Cord Blood Banking Market to Gain From Enhanced Application in Genetic Disease Treatment: Radiant Insights, Inc; 02/05/2018 – pH Sensors Market Future Demand, Business Prospects, Leading Players Updates and Industry Analysis: Radiant Insights, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Economic Times: Radiant looking to submit its bid for Fortis on Thursday; 30/05/2018 – Human Growth Hormone Drug Market to Gain Due to Easy Accessibility of Raised Healthcare Expenditure: Radiant Insights, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Insulin Delivery Devices Market to Grow Owing to Increasing Awareness Regarding Diabetes & Technological Innovations: Radiant Insights, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Fiber Cement Market to be Driven by Rising Number of Infrastructure Projects Worldwide: Radiant Insights, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Sodium Sulfate Market to Register Higher CAGR Owing to Increasing Demands: Radiant Insights, Inc; 29/05/2018 – SEBS Market Rising Scope, Demand and Applications Across Various Sectors: Radiant Insights, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Dog Food Market is Expected to Grow at a Substantial CAGR in the Years to Come: Radiant Insights, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Foot and Ankle Device Market Growth to be Driven by Rising Sports Injuries and Road Accidents: Radiant Insights, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chilton Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,212 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 23,736 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate owns 0.89% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,984 shares. Oppenheimer & stated it has 61,142 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Mgmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hamel Assocs Inc invested in 0.13% or 1,320 shares. 1,660 are owned by Atlas Browninc. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 101 shares. Logan Management Inc invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 450 shares. Bank Of Hawaii reported 29,616 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. De Burlo holds 84,660 shares or 3.53% of its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.32% or 13,655 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0.1% or 54,243 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.2% or 396,465 shares in its portfolio.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. Haythornthwaite Richard sold 5,000 shares worth $959,993.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, December 16. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy”. Bernstein maintained it with “Buy” rating and $166.0 target in Monday, October 30 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by S&P Research on Friday, October 30. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 2 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Mkt Perform”. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 5 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.6 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 5 investors sold RLGT shares while 15 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 20.42 million shares or 15.62% more from 17.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 89,389 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 37,788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 80,503 shares. Fmr Lc owns 10,000 shares. Geode Mgmt holds 318,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 37,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles Inv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Laurel Grove Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.43% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Renaissance Techs Limited Co has invested 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). 23,100 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Menta Ltd Limited Liability Company has 203,412 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com reported 58,100 shares. Nantahala Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). The California-based Kestrel Investment Mgmt has invested 0.75% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Kestrel Investment Management Corp, which manages about $836.08 million and $246.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 23,500 shares to 234,400 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 27,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,475 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).