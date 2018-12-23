Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 5.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 12,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 217,689 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.12M, down from 230,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.90 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Jefferies. On Thursday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 16 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, February 1. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $212.0 target. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Wednesday, February 15. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Hold”. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard announces increase in quarterly dividend and $6.5B share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $329.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 19,500 shares to 132,500 shares, valued at $15.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) by 190,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. Haythornthwaite Richard sold $959,993 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, December 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. $233,719 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Moeller Jon R. 10,000 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $927,424 on Monday, November 12. Majoras Deborah P also sold $451,186 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.53M worth of stock. $3.18M worth of stock was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, November 16. $418,112 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Bishop Steven D.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 15,742 shares to 61,727 shares, valued at $15.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federated Investors Inc Cl B (NYSE:FII) by 19,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,977 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares (LQD).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.