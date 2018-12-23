Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is expected to pay $0.33 on Feb 8, 2019. (NYSE:MA) shareholders before Jan 8, 2019 will receive the $0.33 dividend. Mastercard Inc’s current price of $175.19 translates into 0.19% yield. Mastercard Inc’s dividend has Jan 9, 2019 as record date. Dec 4, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) stake by 27.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc acquired 396,505 shares as Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)’s stock declined 12.78%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 1.84 million shares with $37.08 million value, up from 1.44M last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc now has $1.59B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 558,328 shares traded or 51.04% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has declined 25.45% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 01/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Names David Rhodes as Chief Information Officer; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) stake by 12,817 shares to 55,222 valued at $3.94 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) stake by 35,186 shares and now owns 70,093 shares. M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) was reduced too.

More important recent Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Appoints Brad Winges as President & CEO – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “What GE Investors Can Expect From New CEO Larry Culp – The Motley Fool”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hilltop Holdings’ (HTH) Management on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hilltop Holdings had 3 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Compass Point given on Tuesday, July 31. The stock of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, October 29. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, October 29 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold HTH shares while 44 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 51.24 million shares or 0.31% more from 51.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 5.60M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Fmr Ltd Com has 6.83M shares. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 11,454 shares. 130,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) or 91,105 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc invested in 0.14% or 11,150 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp has 18,687 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 78,474 are held by Westwood Hldgs Group Inc Incorporated. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 68,674 shares. Assetmark invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 333,474 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp invested in 0% or 759,020 shares. 22 are owned by Signaturefd Llc. Systematic Financial Limited Partnership reported 107,100 shares.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. Feinberg Hill A also sold $1.01 million worth of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) on Friday, November 9. On Thursday, August 30 the insider Bornemann Keith E. sold $31,017.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. $959,993 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Haythornthwaite Richard. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, November 2.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. Mastercard – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Mastercard Incorporated shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal London Asset owns 367,358 shares. Waters Parkerson & Company Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,110 shares in its portfolio. Mcgowan Gp Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,385 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 11,010 shares. Fagan Assocs has 3.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cls Investments Limited Liability owns 309 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wright Incorporated holds 0.83% or 10,147 shares in its portfolio. Fiera holds 4.24 million shares. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,026 shares. 3,984 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability. Petrus Trust Lta reported 1,004 shares. 1,674 are held by Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com. Northeast Inv holds 24,325 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 387,933 shares. Architects Inc owns 5,722 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. Buckingham Research maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Tuesday, June 26. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $222 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 17. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan.