Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 21.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 7,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,066 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57 million, down from 33,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 34.46 million shares traded or 252.57% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 8.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 12,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,307 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.96M, up from 147,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 2.29 million shares traded or 93.63% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 28.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,320 shares to 303,465 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,966 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MO’s profit will be $1.79 billion for 12.92 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.04% negative EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.91 million activity. 20,000 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) shares with value of $1.03M were sold by ANDERSON KRISTINE. McClain Gretchen W sold $351,012 worth of stock or 7,000 shares.

