Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 38.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 130,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 467,494 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.45M, up from 337,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 5.66M shares traded or 211.45% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 29.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 42.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 4,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.87M, up from 11,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Shale: NAV Analysis Of Permian Basin – Delaware Basin E&Ps – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (ETF:XOP) – Matador Resources: The Answer To Playing Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks – Benzinga” published on June 04, 2014, Marketwatch.com published: “Investors, put energy stocks at the top of your watch list – MarketWatch” on February 16, 2018. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “Matador Resources Company Announces Completion of Crude Oil Pipeline System in New Mexico by San Mateo Midstream, LLC – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information – Business Wire” with publication date: May 29, 2018.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 25 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.08 million activity. Foran Joseph Wm bought 2,000 shares worth $39,780. $22,820 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Krug George G. Singleton Van H II had bought 2,005 shares worth $44,631. $22,330 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Goodwin Billy E. The insider STEWART KENNETH L. bought $244,000. FORRESTER ROGERS JULIA P. bought 450 shares worth $10,251.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.08, from 2.3 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 24 investors sold MTDR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 100.27 million shares or 1.52% less from 101.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millrace Asset Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,197 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 123,814 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,019 were reported by Bb&T. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 40,865 shares. Connors Investor Serv Inc accumulated 62,841 shares. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 74,834 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton owns 39,100 shares. Bessemer Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 678 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 20,604 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. King Luther Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Goldman Sachs Gru, a New York-based fund reported 1.80 million shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 77 shares.

Among 26 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Matador Resources had 95 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) earned “Buy” rating by Wunderlich on Wednesday, September 16. Northland Capital maintained Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Thursday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Friday, February 23 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, November 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, October 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, January 11. Nomura initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, December 3 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 28 by KLR Group. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, December 20. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc Com (NYSE:EPAM) by 24,812 shares to 339,732 shares, valued at $46.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 4,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,339 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. Bernstein maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12300 target in Thursday, May 24 report. Wunderlich maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, January 29 with “Hold” rating. Canaccord Genuity initiated Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, May 16 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Pacific Crest given on Tuesday, September 22. As per Wednesday, January 13, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, July 23. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, February 2.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2018: IQ, QCOM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft confirms Edge revamp, coming to Mac – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Microsoft, Altria Group and Delta Air Lines – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2018: MITK, XNET, LITB, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, AAPL, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IWV, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stelliam Mngmt Lp has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 23.56M are owned by Swiss Bank & Trust. Moody State Bank Division invested in 1.7% or 585,334 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 2.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.28% or 254,000 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Invest Limited Company holds 4.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 45,057 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Incorporated owns 29,149 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. 24,844 are owned by Brown Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Financial Advisory Grp Inc, Texas-based fund reported 6,045 shares. Holt Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Lp reported 2,300 shares stake. Mcf Advsrs Llc accumulated 19,555 shares. Miles Capital owns 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,822 shares. At National Bank & Trust accumulated 20,141 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il reported 7.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bangor National Bank & Trust invested in 0.35% or 16,447 shares.