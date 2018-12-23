Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 13.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 6,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,108 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.53 million, up from 43,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 4.58M shares traded or 118.47% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 17.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 10,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,329 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.50M, down from 62,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 2.70M shares traded or 30.40% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). American Asset Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 9,200 shares. The Connecticut-based Webster Bancshares N A has invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Davenport Lc reported 1.09 million shares. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd reported 60,165 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 17,421 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldg Incorporated owns 86,781 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eqis Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 3,495 shares. Cibc Mkts accumulated 15,265 shares. Ally Incorporated stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Welch Forbes Limited Liability has 142,933 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 7.71 million are owned by Franklin Res. Sei Invs Company holds 30,478 shares.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23B for 14.69 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.80% EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 103,840 shares to 504,630 shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 119,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Among 24 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, December 8 the stock rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) earned “Outperform” rating by BNP Paribas on Monday, November 16. On Friday, September 8 the stock rating was initiated by Argus Research with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Vetr given on Thursday, August 13. Jefferies maintained Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) on Tuesday, September 19 with “Buy” rating. Sterne Agee CRT initiated Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) on Tuesday, July 21 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, July 21, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 29.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. The insider Rankin Devina A sold 8,107 shares worth $765,397. The insider Harris Jeff M sold 24,500 shares worth $2.21 million. $31,447 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was sold by POPE JOHN C on Monday, July 16. GROSS PATRICK W sold 406 shares worth $33,787.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold WM shares while 338 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 305.93 million shares or 1.68% less from 311.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acadian Asset Management invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 42,856 were reported by Brown Advisory. Rampart Company Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 308,536 are held by Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation. Bangor Natl Bank holds 0.07% or 4,296 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability invested in 4,590 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 2,225 are held by Beese Fulmer Invest Management. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested in 340,354 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 16,350 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Comm holds 23,560 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Smith Moore And Co holds 0.08% or 4,024 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Geode Capital Limited Liability has 4.88 million shares. Hilltop reported 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).