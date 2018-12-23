Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 2392.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 77,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,697 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.55M, up from 3,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 3.54M shares traded or 142.62% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has risen 3.48% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 61.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 91,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,140 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.44 million, up from 147,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 18.08 million shares traded or 72.22% up from the average. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has declined 20.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – SPHINX RESOURCES – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, GOLDCORP WILL ACQUIRE 14% INTEREST IN QPM UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CANADA STRATEGIC & GOLDCORP; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN

Among 22 analysts covering Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Goldcorp Inc. had 70 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, August 29. Deutsche Bank downgraded Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) on Friday, February 26 to “Sell” rating. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19 target in Friday, April 28 report. TD Securities upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of GG in report on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 18 by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 26 by TD Securities. The stock of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 19. As per Monday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $4.03 million activity. Lennox Michael also sold $415,268 worth of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares. Another trade for 13,000 shares valued at $782,168 was made by Bell John R. on Monday, November 26. $736,573 worth of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was sold by MARSHALL CHAPMAN PAULA on Friday, September 14.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 223,361 shares to 2,698 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 104,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,769 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 164 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 95.20 million shares or 2.06% less from 97.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 8,834 shares. First Republic Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 8,201 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 25,085 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Ltd Llc. Bessemer Gru holds 34,160 shares. Sprott reported 2.76% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Brinker Inc holds 0.03% or 10,313 shares in its portfolio. Energ Opportunities Capital Management Ltd reported 84,502 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 1.44M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Moreover, Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc Inc has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Ftb Advsr has 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) accumulated 64 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont holds 0% or 100 shares. 3,100 were accumulated by Bartlett & Limited Company.