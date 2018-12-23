McCormick & Company (MKC) to pay $0.57 on Jan 14, 2019; Ames National (ATLO) Shorts Raised By 0.49%

McCormick & Company Inc (NYSE:MKC) is expected to pay $0.57 on Jan 14, 2019. (NYSE:MKC) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.57 dividend. McCormick & Company Inc’s current price of $138.14 translates into 0.41% yield. McCormick & Company Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Nov 27, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $138.14. About 2.16M shares traded or 80.82% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 48.08% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125

Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) had an increase of 0.49% in short interest. ATLO’s SI was 62,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.49% from 61,700 shares previously. With 7,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO)’s short sellers to cover ATLO’s short positions. The SI to Ames National Corporation’s float is 0.68%. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 42,366 shares traded or 269.14% up from the average. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has declined 9.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 13/04/2018 – AMES NATIONAL CORP ATLO.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.43; 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA; 06/04/2018 – DoL (US): U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers

Among 4 analysts covering McCormick \u0026 Co (NYSE:MKC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. McCormick \u0026 Co had 6 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) on Friday, September 28 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 9 report. Vertical Group downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, June 29 report. Credit Suisse maintained McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) rating on Friday, June 29. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $124 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, June 29. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MKC in report on Friday, September 28 with “Outperform” rating.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company has market cap of $18.20 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Consumer and Industrial. It has a 20.47 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding firm that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company has market cap of $236.50 million. The firm offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It has a 15.26 P/E ratio. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts.