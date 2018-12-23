Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 89.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 31,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.32M, up from 35,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 14.92M shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 08/05/2018 – Uber, Walmart End Online Grocery-Delivery Pact After Two Years; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in Florida To Receive Approximately $42.7 Million in Cash Bonuses; 14/03/2018 – Walmart is expanding its online grocery delivery service from six U.S. metro areas to more than 100 in total by the end of the year, making it available to more than 40% of the U.S. population; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart – insiders explain why; 19/04/2018 – Walmart: There’s A ‘Real Need’ for This Company — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Ecommerce Helps Walmart, MAGA ETF

Axel Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 150% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axel Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.01% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.59 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axel Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $138.14. About 2.16 million shares traded or 80.82% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 48.08% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 48 selling transactions for $5.10 billion activity. The insider WALTON S ROBSON sold $86.00 million. On Thursday, September 6 the insider McKenna Judith J sold $1.17 million. Canney Jacqueline P sold $150,388 worth of stock. WALTON ALICE L sold 1.57 million shares worth $147.63 million. 9,623 shares valued at $904,964 were sold by Furner John R. on Friday, September 28. On Monday, August 20 the insider Bartlett Daniel J sold $277,497.

Among 38 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $410.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,945 shares to 18,461 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx Inv Gr Corp Bd (LQD) by 3,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2018Q2.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $61.68 million activity. 7,200 shares were sold by Smith Michael R, worth $1.03M on Tuesday, October 30. $710,000 worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) shares were sold by MANGAN MICHAEL D. On Tuesday, November 13 MCMULLEN CHRISTINA M sold $58,976 worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 400 shares. $7.29M worth of stock was sold by Kurzius Lawrence Erik on Tuesday, October 30. Swift Malcolm also sold $3.94M worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) shares. The insider Manzone Lisa sold 9,600 shares worth $1.39 million.

