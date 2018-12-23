Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 3.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc acquired 55,095 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock declined 1.95%. The Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc holds 1.59 million shares with $70.78 million value, up from 1.53M last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $35.80B valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 2.10 million shares traded or 68.64% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) had an increase of 6.43% in short interest. CELG’s SI was 12.77 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 6.43% from 12.00 million shares previously. With 6.50 million avg volume, 2 days are for Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)’s short sellers to cover CELG’s short positions. The SI to Celgene Corporation’s float is 1.82%. The stock decreased 5.58% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 13.60 million shares traded or 116.87% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – The PM bureau: $CELG, Fidelity backed – Seattle’s Nohla closes $45M to bring novel stem cell treatment for leukemia to late-stage trials; 03/04/2018 – #2 — In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Gilla Kaplan Retiring From Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB)

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Celgene had 4 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) on Friday, July 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 27 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 58 investors sold Celgene Corporation shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Liability reported 16,964 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.09% stake. Opus Point Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Company invested in 9,747 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 24,443 shares. Wendell David reported 80,780 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp owns 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,847 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 97,405 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Anderson Hoagland And Com holds 0.78% or 15,301 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 197,880 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.08% or 6,120 shares. Mirae Asset holds 113,215 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth, Georgia-based fund reported 28,599 shares. Eagle Ridge holds 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 11,862 shares. First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 18,406 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.34% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.60 billion. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes , and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. It has a 15.86 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 110,635 shares to 1.81M valued at $95.29 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 168,695 shares and now owns 2.00 million shares. Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) was reduced too.