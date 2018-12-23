Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Cut Its Nike (NKE) Holding; Public Service Enterprise Group Has 0.94 Sentiment

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 26.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 318,930 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 11.68%. The Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc holds 893,667 shares with $75.71 million value, down from 1.21 million last quarter. Nike Inc now has $114.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49M shares traded or 249.10% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.01, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 250 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 266 sold and decreased their equity positions in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 332.31 million shares, down from 335.83 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Public Service Enterprise Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 237 Increased: 177 New Position: 73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The company has market cap of $26.51 billion. It operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, and renewable generation facilities with a generation capacity of approximately 11,681 megawatts. It has a 12.14 P/E ratio. The firm sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. PEG’s profit will be $278.00M for 23.84 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.11% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 5.59M shares traded or 63.93% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) has risen 6.56% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Ecofin Ltd holds 5.37% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for 154,193 shares. Energy Income Partners Llc owns 3.32 million shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crow Point Partners Llc has 2.54% invested in the company for 280,000 shares. The Ireland-based Davy Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.96% in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.35 million shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nike had 27 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 29 by Canaccord Genuity. On Friday, June 29 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Wednesday, September 26. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $91 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Friday, June 29 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 29 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 24 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Friday, June 29 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, June 29. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Positive” rating given on Monday, August 20 by Susquehanna.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 236,580 are owned by Stock Yards Bank And. West Coast Finance Ltd Liability Com owns 0.51% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 26,317 shares. Woodmont Counsel invested in 0.58% or 25,161 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 127,999 shares. Stelac Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 1,360 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Company invested in 1.74M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Forte Adv stated it has 1.72% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Geode Cap Management Lc reported 0.39% stake. 146,407 are held by Daiwa. Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advisors has invested 0.54% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 291,999 shares. 781 were reported by Delta Asset Management Lc Tn. Moreover, Monroe Bank & Trust And Mi has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Town Country Bank & Trust Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 0.45% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 11,214 shares.