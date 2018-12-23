Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 12.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 3,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 35,005 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.86 million, up from 31,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54M shares traded or 109.19% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 189,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $241.10M, down from 2.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93B market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49M shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $395.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 295,402 shares to 107,275 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,182 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $39.40 million activity. The insider DeBiase Francesca A. sold 15,136 shares worth $2.67M. 4,782 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $849,666 were sold by Borden Ian Frederick. Krulewitch Jerome N had sold 3,192 shares worth $562,335 on Wednesday, October 24.

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BTIG Research on Tuesday, January 19 to “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Friday, December 1. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $185.0 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, November 28 report. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, November 29 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Tuesday, January 23. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $191.0 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, November 11. Argus Research upgraded McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, April 27 to “Buy” rating. Nomura initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 1 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 35,637 are held by First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mengis Cap Mngmt has 0.51% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,550 shares. Patriot Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 62,449 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Com owns 29,805 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 1,299 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability invested in 1.14% or 52,783 shares. 236,826 were reported by D E Shaw And. 3,161 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.83% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Monarch Capital Mngmt Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 53,985 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.37% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1.11 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 337,654 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsr holds 2.21% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 29,419 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Palisade Capital Management Lc Nj invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Legacy Private Co stated it has 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt reported 3,291 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 18,763 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc has 5,395 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 6.40M shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0.33% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.34M shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2,598 shares. Boston Family Office Lc accumulated 181,156 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.47% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). L S Advisors reported 2,729 shares. Lathrop Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 208,422 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt invested in 46,845 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Farmers Merchants stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Monday, July 17 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68.0 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 27 by HSBC. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, September 28. As per Monday, December 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by Citigroup. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, September 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Guggenheim.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. $1.41 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Matheson Monique S. on Tuesday, September 11. 4,130 shares were sold by Campion Andrew, worth $317,006 on Tuesday, July 17. $11.86 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by SPRUNK ERIC D on Friday, June 29. Another trade for 16,000 shares valued at $1.36M was made by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. The insider Hill Elliott sold $448,774.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 56,028 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $285.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 560,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

