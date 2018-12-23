Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 3.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 3,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 116,660 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.54 million, down from 120,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54M shares traded or 109.19% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 4.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 7,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 173,595 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.04M, down from 181,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54M shares traded or 109.19% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $39.40 million activity. Borden Ian Frederick sold 4,782 shares worth $849,666. DeBiase Francesca A. sold $2.67M worth of stock. $35.32M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Easterbrook Stephen.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s Corporation: More Expensive, More Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks Defying the Market Selloff, Including Cronos – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: McDonaldâ€™s, Twitter and Merck – Yahoo News” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley raves on McDonald’s potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Diligent Invsts Ltd Com stated it has 5,001 shares. Illinois-based Vestor Limited Com has invested 1.46% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt stated it has 31,299 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough & Comm holds 0.49% or 20,976 shares. 67,208 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 8.15 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Company reported 82,000 shares stake. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,547 shares. Natl Tx holds 0.71% or 85,665 shares. First Western Management holds 2.96% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,933 shares. Clarkston Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 5,543 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,359 shares. James Invest Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 54 shares. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls invested in 1,751 shares or 0.96% of the stock.

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 26 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Monday, October 15 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, October 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Thursday, June 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $16500 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 19 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 5 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $858.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,442 shares to 32,235 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 8,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray upgraded McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Friday, October 23 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, January 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cleveland on Wednesday, April 12. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 28 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MCD in report on Wednesday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, January 26. Cowen & Co maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, April 18 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $122 target in Tuesday, January 26 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 2 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jnba Financial Advsrs reported 1.79% stake. Bar Harbor Trust Ser holds 5,607 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability stated it has 0.3% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 51,294 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.08% or 78,750 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd has invested 0.4% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). L S Inc holds 8,053 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cedar Hill Assoc Ltd Com reported 1,323 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested 0.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Spinnaker owns 13,733 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 14,266 shares. Weatherly Asset Lp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 6,983 shares. Gould Asset Limited Liability Ca holds 0.82% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 12,212 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 1.31% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Stephens Ar stated it has 84,732 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd by 10,000 shares to 845,500 shares, valued at $27.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 22,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Positive Implications’: Why McDonald’s Canada’s Performance Is Important For The US Business (NYSE:MCD) – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s: Earnings Growth To Drive The Dividend Going Forward – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chick-fil-A gobbles up more market share – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Break Their Bull Trend – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Arcos Dorados Stock Gained 14% Last Month – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.