McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is expected to pay $0.34 on Jan 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:MGRC) shareholders before Jan 16, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. McGrath RentCorp’s current price of $50.24 translates into 0.68% yield. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend has Jan 17, 2019 as record date. Dec 5, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 179,909 shares traded or 60.18% up from the average. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 10.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 69.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 54,822 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 6.62%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 24,356 shares with $2.31M value, down from 79,178 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $127.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04 million shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It operates through four divisions: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. It has a 7.13 P/E ratio. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 15 investors sold McGrath RentCorp shares while 44 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 19.79 million shares or 2.60% more from 19.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Tru Advisors Lp accumulated 79,330 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 20,009 shares stake. Hbk Ltd Partnership holds 5,600 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0% or 599 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc invested 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 22,816 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Llc owns 0.01% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 23,828 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd invested 0.22% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Da Davidson And stated it has 9,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 1,399 shares. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.09% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 2,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 1.79M shares. Metropolitan Life Comm New York accumulated 1,652 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 155,917 shares. Mackenzie invested in 112,920 shares.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $411,177 activity. $97,573 worth of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was sold by PRATT KEITH E on Thursday, November 15. 1,284 shares were sold by Lieffrig John, worth $69,890 on Wednesday, November 7. STRADFORD DENNIS P had sold 3,200 shares worth $164,382. Another trade for 1,423 shares valued at $79,332 was made by Skenesky John P on Friday, September 7.

More notable recent McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McGrath RentCorp: One For The Buy List – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McGrath RentCorp: Getting It Right – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: McGrath RentCorp – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2018. More interesting news about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “McGrath RentCorp to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “McGrath RentCorp Kim Box Elected to Board – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. On Wednesday, December 12 CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 60,000 shares. Schumacher Laura J also sold $8.81 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 1,013 shares worth $99,909 on Wednesday, June 20. $3.82 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by Gosebruch Henry O on Thursday, November 29. $1.50M worth of stock was sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A on Tuesday, December 11. $4.88M worth of stock was sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL on Friday, August 17. 5,400 shares were bought by TILTON GLENN F, worth $496,274.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Monday, July 30. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $105 target. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, November 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 22 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 4. The company was maintained on Monday, November 5 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 20,866 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Legacy Capital Prtnrs has 55,954 shares. Architects Incorporated has 0.38% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cambridge Advsrs has invested 0.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Busey Tru stated it has 37,816 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 483,607 were reported by Clark Cap Management Grp. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 38,360 shares. Keystone Financial Planning, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,076 shares. Signature Est And Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jacobs And Ca reported 71,753 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory has 73,331 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0.06% or 694,056 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 1.28 million shares. Sabal accumulated 19,682 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Nomura Holdings Inc increased New Relic Inc stake by 7,105 shares to 643,854 valued at $58.37M in 2018Q3. It also upped Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) stake by 1,877 shares and now owns 20,474 shares. Coca (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie revamps senior management – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: A Compelling Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie boosts stock buybacks by $5B – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Worse Than Useless – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.