Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) had an increase of 1.3% in short interest. BOLD’s SI was 2.71M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.3% from 2.68 million shares previously. With 869,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s short sellers to cover BOLD’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 2.29M shares traded or 257.42% up from the average. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) has declined 19.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BOLD News: 08/03/2018 Audentes Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 82c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Audentes Therapeutics, Exits Kindred Health; 09/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES – HAVE BEEN TOTAL OF 24 ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED IN ASPIRO, SIX OF WHICH WERE DETERMINED TO BE SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS; 08/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Announces The Promotion Of Natalie Holles To President And Chief Operating Officer; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 11% of Audentes Therapeutics; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Audentes Therapeutics; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – PATIENT 1 HAS ACHIEVED VENTILATOR INDEPENDENCE AND ORAL FEEDING; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors Buys 1.1% Position in Audentes Therapeutics

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 29.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mcrae Capital Management Inc acquired 50,600 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock declined 9.33%. The Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 222,989 shares with $3.95 million value, up from 172,389 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $34.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 29.11M shares traded or 81.87% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis

Among 9 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Kinder Morgan had 9 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight”. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Bernstein on Tuesday, June 26 to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Foundation Advisors reported 63,950 shares. Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Amer Financial Bank has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ledyard Financial Bank holds 2,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 6.62M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 122,334 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 25,959 shares. Natl Pension Ser owns 2.01 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Regions Fin Corp invested in 0.01% or 45,011 shares. Principal Finance Gp Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 3.81 million shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Terril Brothers has invested 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Focused Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Perkins Coie Tru owns 1,096 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 62,999 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 62,759 shares to 20,074 valued at $885,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 5,416 shares and now owns 21,819 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Will Soon Become An LNG Exporter – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Kinder Morgan Is Covering Dividend Increases – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Kinder Morgan Falls After Guidance Update (NYSE:KMI) – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Kinder Morgan Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.