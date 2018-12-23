Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 391.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh acquired 107,336 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock declined 9.33%. The Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 134,736 shares with $2.35 million value, up from 27,400 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $34.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 29.11 million shares traded or 81.87% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) had an increase of 2.23% in short interest. CAL’s SI was 1.90 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.23% from 1.86M shares previously. With 321,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)’s short sellers to cover CAL’s short positions. The SI to Caleres Inc’s float is 4.54%. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 676,176 shares traded or 64.74% up from the average. Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has declined 7.57% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CAL News: 06/03/2018 Caleres Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – A City in Motion – with Continental Air Springs; 13/03/2018 – CALERES INC QTRLY FAMOUS FOOTWEAR TOTAL SALES OF $393.1 MLN WERE UP 7.0%; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CALERES INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.40 TO $2.50; 13/03/2018 – CALERES 4Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 44C; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CALERES INC SEES 2018 FAMOUS FOOTWEAR SAME-STORE-SALES UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CALERES INC SEES 2018 BRAND PORTFOLIO SALES UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/03/2018 – Caleres 4Q Net $20.3M; 08/03/2018 – Caleres Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Sam Edelman Debuts its Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign, Featuring Model Carolyn Murphy

Caleres, Inc., a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The firm operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio divisions. It has a 12.94 P/E ratio. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

More notable recent Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caleres -7% after guidance cut – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allbirds makes some noise – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caleres, Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caleres, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Castlight Health, Caleres, and Best Buy Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Caleres (NYSE:CAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Caleres had 4 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Macquarie Research. Wedbush maintained Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) on Wednesday, August 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Wednesday, November 21.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Will Soon Become An LNG Exporter – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Kinder Morgan Is Covering Dividend Increases – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Kinder Morgan Falls After Guidance Update (NYSE:KMI) – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Kinder Morgan Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Kinder Morgan had 9 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Friday, July 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was upgraded by Bernstein. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, August 1.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased Praxair Inc. Dl (NYSE:PX) stake by 7,297 shares to 8,300 valued at $1.34 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 18,149 shares and now owns 26,795 shares. Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 150,578 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Llc holds 0.06% or 104,874 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 134,736 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Kings Point Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.43% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ranger Mngmt LP owns 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2,105 shares. Park Circle reported 1,800 shares. Duncker Streett And owns 0.58% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 144,954 shares. 1.69M were accumulated by Korea Inv. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp holds 102,692 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation reported 40,964 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested in 106,452 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cognios Cap Limited Liability Com holds 96,914 shares. Ballentine Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 47,676 are owned by Exane Derivatives.