Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 2,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 40,847 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.78M, up from 38,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 27.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold 6,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,665 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $813,000, down from 24,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 13.71M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 51.11% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on February, 8. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PCG’s profit will be $316.40 million for 9.32 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PG&E INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of PG&E Corporation – PCG – Business Wire” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E up another 7%, continuing to recoup heavy losses following wildfire – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E planning to restore power to Camp Fire customers by year-end – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 11/26: (MXIM) (PCG) (FANG) Higher; (GSM) (HALO) (GTHX) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. PG&E Corporation had 76 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 5 by Mizuho. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, August 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, September 17 by RBC Capital Markets. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Tuesday, September 26 report. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, October 16. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, December 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Friday, September 21 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, April 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, September 22. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 24 by Citigroup.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. Another trade for 47,733 shares valued at $5.73M was made by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9. $508,690 worth of stock was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, December 12. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 140,638 shares worth $15.05M.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Great Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” on December 23, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Just Gave Google a Big Advertising Win – The Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Disney Stock Still Has an ESPN Problem – Investorplace.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney amends Iger’s compensation to add more rigor on performance award – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “The G20 Summit & Today’s Trending Stocks: AMZN, DIS, CRM – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11600 target in Thursday, May 25 report. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, August 31. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Bank of America. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, November 16. On Wednesday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Macquarie Research downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 5 to “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 12 by Argus Research. Barclays Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, January 18 to “Underweight” rating.

