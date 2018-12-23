West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Medley Cap Corp (MCC) by 34.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 126,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,237 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $918,000, down from 367,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Medley Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 2.58M shares traded or 904.96% up from the average. Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) has declined 41.39% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MCC News: 13/03/2018 – MCC JAN.-FEB. NEW CONTRACT VALUE 93.6B YUAN; 09/05/2018 – MEDLEY CAPITAL 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 7C, EST. 14C; 29/03/2018 – Jim Simons’s Son-in-Law Discloses $3 Billion in Assets at Medley; 09/05/2018 – MEDLEY CAPITAL – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE OF $7.02 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 MCC JAN.-FEB. NEW CONTRACT VALUE RISES 19.3% ON YEAR; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MCC’S PROPOSED USD SR PERPTL SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – Roumell Asset Management submits letter to Board of Directors of Medley Capital; 17/04/2018 – Roumell Asset Management Calls for Medley Capital to Pursue Sale of Underlying Investment Portfolio and Management Agreement; 09/05/2018 – Medley Capital 2Q Net Asset Value $7.02/Shr; 04/05/2018 – Medley Management Inc. Schedules Earnings Release Date and Webcast for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 0.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 23,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $97.70 million, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 931,132 shares traded or 64.14% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has declined 8.53% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES

Among 8 analysts covering Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Medley Capital Corp had 21 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, December 7 to “Outperform”. On Wednesday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 27 by Janney Capital. The stock of Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, December 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, February 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 14 by Wood. The rating was maintained by National Securities on Wednesday, August 12 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of MCC in report on Friday, November 3 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, December 12 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, April 17.

More notable recent Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Medley Committed Over $675 Million to US Middle Market Companies in the First Nine Months of 2018 – PRNewswire” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold This 11.1% Yielding BDC That Could Now Be A ‘Buy’ – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Form PX14A6G Medley Capital Corp Filed by: Moab Capital Partners LLC – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form PX14A6G Medley Capital Corp Filed by: FrontFour Capital Group LLC – StreetInsider.com” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Identifying Risk In BDCs – The Medley Capital Corporation Example – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 25, 2017.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $422.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 70,000 shares to 940,940 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 39,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.37, from 0.51 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MCC shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 15.26% more from 11.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Confluence Investment Management Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). Blackrock owns 264,349 shares. Janney Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). Bessemer Grp holds 2,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 15,602 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 25,766 were accumulated by Stifel Financial. Cambridge Inv Advisors has invested 0% in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). Moreover, Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) for 7,377 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) for 1.62M shares. West Family Invs invested in 0.22% or 240,237 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 555,000 shares. Mraz Amerine & Incorporated stated it has 35,398 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 14,910 shares or 0% of the stock. 1 were accumulated by Huntington Bancorporation. Greenwich Investment Incorporated holds 1.07% or 263,455 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pembina Pipeline: Why This Pipeline Operator Is Poised To Outperform Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PBA: Latest Earnings Show Growth Story Continuing To Play Out – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2018, Fool.com published: “This Pipeline Stock Could Become a Dividend Investor’s Dream – Motley Fool” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Great Income Stock You’ve Probably Completely Overlooked – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Pembina Pipeline Sees More Growth Ahead in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $25.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10,000 shares to 46,199 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 112,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Globl Listed Infr (INF).