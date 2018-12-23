Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) Forms $47.30 Double Top; Shorts at Benefitfocus (BNFT) Lowered By 9.46%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) formed double top with $50.61 target or 7.00% above today’s $47.30 share price. Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) has $1.67B valuation. The stock decreased 4.89% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.3. About 678,172 shares traded or 20.00% up from the average. Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) has risen 66.00% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MEDP News: 10/04/2018 – MEDPACE HOLDINGS INC MEDP.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 30/04/2018 – Medpace Holdings 1Q Rev $163.1M; 09/03/2018 Medpace Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Medpace Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEDP); 02/05/2018 – Medpace Holdings Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – MEDPACE HOLDINGS REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING BY SELLING HOLDER; 30/04/2018 – MEDPACE HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 44C; 30/04/2018 – MEDPACE HOLDINGS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $421M TO $435M; 30/04/2018 – Medpace Holdings 1Q EPS 40c; 30/04/2018 – Medpace Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 55c

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) had a decrease of 9.46% in short interest. BNFT’s SI was 3.08 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 9.46% from 3.41 million shares previously. With 351,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s short sellers to cover BNFT’s short positions. The SI to Benefitfocus Inc’s float is 13.19%. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 1.25M shares traded or 298.27% up from the average. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has risen 89.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Rev $66.8M; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Rev $62.4M; 24/04/2018 – Benefitfocus Extends Stk Ownership to All Employees; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.54 TO $0.79; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Rev $250M-$258M; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C TO 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $250 MLN TO $258 MLN

Analysts await Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 74.36% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.39 per share. MEDP’s profit will be $24.07M for 17.39 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Medpace Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.49% EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $420,287 activity. Shares for $10,458 were sold by Pelzer Francis J. on Friday, November 2. The insider Dussault Jonathon E sold 4,045 shares worth $148,896.

Among 3 analysts covering Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Benefitfocus had 6 analyst reports since August 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, November 30 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, December 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 24 by Raymond James. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q3 2018. Its down 2.20, from 3.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 13 investors sold Benefitfocus, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 29.30 million shares or 49.17% less from 57.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 1,720 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1,372 shares. 10,073 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 20,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 7,825 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Schwab Charles Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 681,624 shares. 10,479 are owned by Raymond James Na. Citadel Ltd Com invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Moreover, Landscape Mgmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 7,977 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 638,808 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd invested in 824,015 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Com invested in 18,647 shares or 0% of the stock.