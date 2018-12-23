Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Com (TXN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 6,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,803 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.51 million, down from 244,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Texas Instruments Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35 million shares traded or 84.58% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 126.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 942,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $166.23 million, up from 747,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 10.92 million shares traded or 97.56% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 370,730 shares to 304,270 shares, valued at $83.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 261,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 735,930 shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 13.76% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 18.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $512,776 activity. Flessner Kyle M sold $1.51 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, October 31.