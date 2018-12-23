Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 36.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,290 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11 million, down from 17,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 10.92 million shares traded or 97.51% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) by 4.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 19,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 423,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.13 million, up from 404,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 5.91 million shares traded or 158.57% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Starwood Property Trust: Another Buying Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha" on September 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Don't Miss This High Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha" published on March 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Diversification Or Diworsification? – Seeking Alpha" on August 20, 2018. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Starwood Property to buy energy project debt financing unit from GE Capital for $2.56B – Seeking Alpha" published on August 08, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "Starwood Capital Group announced the hiring of Armin Rothauser to lead Starwood Capital's Hard Asset Structured Finance Team – PRNewswire" with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British American Tobacco P.L.C. (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 148,635 shares to 165,507 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 8,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,195 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "FDA OKs programmer for Medtronic InterStim device – Seeking Alpha" on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Mazor Robotics NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire" published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Surprising Medtronic Is Making Strides – Seeking Alpha" on November 23, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.

