Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 32.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 1,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,722 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.02M, up from 5,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $199.17. About 1.98M shares traded or 38.58% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 10.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (IACI) by 36.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 699,607 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $262.37M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Iac Interactivecorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $50.68 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 1.49M shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $119.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 203,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.01 million activity.

Among 5 analysts covering InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IACI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. InterActiveCorp had 14 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, November 20. The company was initiated on Monday, January 18 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 14 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $70 target in Wednesday, October 28 report. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, January 15. The stock of ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, October 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 29 by Benchmark. Axiom Capital maintained ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI) on Tuesday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, October 13 the stock rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 12 by Axiom Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold IACI shares while 153 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 69.57 million shares or 1.05% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Personal Fincl has 0% invested in ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI). Oppenheimer has invested 0.05% in ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 19,000 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 10,217 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cadian Management Lp has invested 11.92% in ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI). British Columbia Inv Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 40,778 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.01% stake. 7,785 are held by Highland Mngmt Limited Liability. Us Savings Bank De owns 3,009 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc invested in 0.04% or 691,091 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Company stated it has 1,036 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 4,608 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Senator Grp Limited Partnership has invested 1.19% in ** SEE<IAC> (NASDAQ:IACI). 67 are held by Shine Advisory. Goldman Sachs Gru, New York-based fund reported 1.91 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold ALGN shares while 211 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 59.45 million shares or 2.34% less from 60.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisor Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,498 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, Brown Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Smith Asset Management Lp reported 41,982 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.12% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.96% or 67,500 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 2,040 shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc holds 132 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Sigma Planning reported 1,714 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group holds 0.01% or 10,326 shares. Donaldson Cap Limited invested in 0.03% or 767 shares. New England Invest And Retirement Gp reported 1,368 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Kings Point Cap Mgmt accumulated 300 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Among 17 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Align Technology had 78 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Thursday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, May 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Sunday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, April 26. The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 23. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 13 by Jefferies. PiperJaffray maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) rating on Thursday, May 24. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $325 target. Stephens downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $230.0 target in Friday, January 19 report.

