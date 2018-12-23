Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) stake by 41.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 11,200 shares as Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 15,483 shares with $1.09M value, down from 26,683 last quarter. Robert Half Intl Inc now has $6.45B valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 2.00 million shares traded or 38.71% up from the average. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has risen 10.22% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS

Hologic Inc (HOLX) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 159 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 174 decreased and sold their stakes in Hologic Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 259.62 million shares, down from 264.98 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hologic Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 139 Increased: 102 New Position: 57.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.10 million activity. GLASS ROBERT W sold 40,000 shares worth $3.10M.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.65 per share. RHI’s profit will be $108.63M for 14.85 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 12,033 shares to 125,431 valued at $6.10 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 9,250 shares and now owns 39,678 shares. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was raised too.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Charlotte pegged as a hot spot for tech hiring in 2019 – Charlotte Business Journal" on December 18, 2018

Among 7 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Robert Half International had 9 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, September 18. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 24. Barclays Capital maintained Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) on Wednesday, July 18 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19 to “Underweight”.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.11 billion. It operates through four divisions: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It currently has negative earnings. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test.

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 3.36% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. for 5,785 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 16.34 million shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glenview Capital Management Llc has 2.17% invested in the company for 8.34 million shares. The California-based Osterweis Capital Management Inc has invested 1.93% in the stock. Endurant Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 93,045 shares.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Hologic's (HOLX) New Offering to Revitalize Cynosure Division – Nasdaq" on December 14, 2018

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $161.96 million for 17.15 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 10.10M shares traded or 346.57% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) has risen 1.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – Women's Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic's 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow