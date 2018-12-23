Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 10,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 106,604 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.69 million, down from 116,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41 million shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 2.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 82,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.68M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $793.23 million, up from 3.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $162.18. About 3.16M shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (NYSE:EDU) by 2.55M shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $150.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 850,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 950,000 shares, and cut its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:URBN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zeke Advisors stated it has 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 100 were reported by Vantage Inv Advisors Lc. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 787 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Techs stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Ent Service has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Nomura accumulated 0.08% or 104,078 shares. Optimum Invest holds 1,051 shares. Mitchell Capital Mngmt Co has 1.79% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 25,546 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 930 shares. Adage Cap Grp Limited Liability Com stated it has 217,867 shares. Pnc Svcs Group has invested 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Point72 Asset Management LP reported 701,860 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Utd Amer Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) accumulated 22,419 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Constellation Brands had 99 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, December 11. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 26 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of STZ in report on Monday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $176.0 target in Friday, April 7 report. The company was maintained on Friday, October 6 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 16. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Corporate” rating given on Wednesday, September 16 by FinnCap. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 7 by Barclays Capital. The company was initiated on Tuesday, April 5 by Wells Fargo.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $68.05 million activity. On Friday, October 19 the insider SANDS RICHARD sold $33.28 million. Kane Thomas Michael had sold 4,419 shares worth $989,106 on Friday, October 19.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of VZ in report on Tuesday, January 23 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 23 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 20 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, October 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, January 25. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Wednesday, October 4 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 30 report. Barclays Capital maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Friday, July 14. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $4700 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, April 24 report.

