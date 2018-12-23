Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 98.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.01 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $482.74 million, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 7.83M shares traded or 56.88% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 137.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 54,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.37 million, up from 39,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 4.13 million shares traded or 98.06% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 13.73% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC

Among 16 analysts covering SS&C Techs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. SS&C Techs had 45 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on Tuesday, November 20 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 13. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 5. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 27. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 28. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, September 10. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 4. Credit Suisse initiated SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Thursday, May 31. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.82, from 2.1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold SSNC shares while 97 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 192.04 million shares or 0.04% less from 192.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd has 30,800 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 23,279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.11% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 9,592 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability has 45,745 shares. Cibc Ww Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,330 shares. Advsr Asset Management accumulated 49,276 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 426,225 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Boston owns 116,770 shares. Magnetar Financial Lc invested in 4,395 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,610 shares. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 3,980 shares. Bamco accumulated 6.24M shares or 1.47% of the stock.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C Finds Asset Managers’ AUM Rebounds, but Outflows Accelerate and Operating Margins Decline – PRNewswire” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for SS&C Technologies (SSNC) – Nasdaq” published on October 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday 11/20 Insider Buying Report: ET, SSNC – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C to acquire Intralinks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers Inc has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Alkeon Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.92% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il reported 2,750 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 155,640 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Texas-based Centaur Cap Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 3.79% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 25,000 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 56 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 205,141 shares. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 0.18% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fincl Consulate Inc reported 0.3% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Advisory Ser Net Ltd accumulated 5,882 shares. 193,706 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Florida-based Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 32 selling transactions for $22.11 million activity. Miele Laura sold 1,250 shares worth $117,287. Wilson Andrew had sold 9,000 shares worth $845,927. On Monday, October 1 the insider Soderlund Patrick sold $587,928. $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Jorgensen Blake J. Singh Vijayanthimala sold 200 shares worth $22,744. Schatz Jacob J. also sold $143,610 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Wednesday, June 20.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Electronic Arts, NEXEO SOLUTIONS, The AES, Meritor, H&R Block, and American International Group â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Electronic Arts Stock May Be a Value Trap, But Itâ€™s Worth Another Look – Investorplace.com” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EA -4.1% as bullish Needham takes knife to price target – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts is Now Oversold (EA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Electronic Arts had 120 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, November 2. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 31 by Bernstein. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, November 2. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 31 with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 31. On Monday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of EA in report on Friday, August 31 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 2 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by Piper Jaffray.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 9,270 shares to 207,230 shares, valued at $250.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crocs Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CROX) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).