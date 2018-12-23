Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (Put) (AFL) by 75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55M, down from 132,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Aflac Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.23. About 8.13M shares traded or 122.11% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has declined 2.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 25.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 7,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,458 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.40 million, down from 30,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39M shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines has $21200 highest and $11000 lowest target. $160.97’s average target is 45.10% above currents $110.94 stock price. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 18. Barclays Capital initiated International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 14 with “Underweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $167.0 target in Wednesday, August 30 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 19. On Tuesday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 9 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 17. The company was maintained on Monday, September 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, January 20.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guardian Advsr LP stated it has 22,369 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Lc has invested 0.3% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Shelton reported 43,243 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 0.17% stake. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 1.85% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 27,227 shares. Verity Verity Limited Liability Company holds 63,016 shares. Union Financial Bank holds 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,787 shares. Fort Washington Inc Oh stated it has 0.83% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Indiana-based Donaldson Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.99% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 8,124 are held by Indiana Tru Mngmt. Spectrum Mngmt Gp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech holds 0.34% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 423,466 shares. Shufro Rose Lc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H. The insider Gherson Diane J sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67M. On Thursday, November 1 Swedish Joseph bought $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,000 shares. $114,673 worth of stock was bought by OWENS JAMES W on Wednesday, October 31. TAUREL SIDNEY also bought $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 31.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is IBM’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why VMware Stock Jumped 18.4% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Should I Do With My IBM Shares? – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IBM Elects Martha E. Pollack to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.04 million activity. 1,500 shares were sold by MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, worth $69,574. The insider JOHNSON DOUGLAS WAYNE sold 2,000 shares worth $93,030.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aflac’s Q4 2017: The Grand Finale Was Just Amazing – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aflac: Excellent Management Offers 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Coca-Cola, Southern Co. movers in Georgiaâ€™s top public companies list – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 02, 2018. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aflac: Investment Returns Under Serious Pressure – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold AFL shares while 291 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 482.13 million shares or 1.89% less from 491.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Bancshares invested in 1.78% or 131,558 shares. Curbstone has 0.25% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 14,504 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.06% or 4,680 shares. Signaturefd Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 17,432 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.63% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 52,653 shares. Haverford Company accumulated 0.02% or 21,480 shares. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 168 shares. 22,736 are held by Carroll Fincl Associate. First Interstate Fincl Bank stated it has 170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advsr holds 0.04% or 7,180 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 372,601 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 180,095 shares. Advisors Llc has invested 0.08% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Busey Trust Company stated it has 9,354 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE) by 99,000 shares to 363,000 shares, valued at $21.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New (Put) (NYSE:SCHW) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.8 per share. AFL’s profit will be $715.60M for 11.50 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.74% negative EPS growth.