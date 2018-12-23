Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 888.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 138,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,231 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.31 million, up from 15,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 4.39M shares traded or 78.65% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 27.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 70,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 188,723 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.39M, down from 259,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 36.18M shares traded or 185.70% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 09/05/2018 – Korea Investment Adds Merck & Co, Exits Ryanair: 13F; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $578,762 activity. $85,671 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was sold by Boehm Neil on Thursday, September 27. 6,000 shares were sold by Nash Kevin C, worth $128,999. 1,000 shares valued at $20,406 were bought by Starkoff Kathleen on Monday, October 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 34 investors sold GNTX shares while 137 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 213.83 million shares or 3.48% less from 221.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Pggm owns 1.04M shares. 160,458 are owned by Systematic L P. Piedmont Invest Advsr stated it has 33,596 shares. Mngmt Of Virginia invested in 1.19% or 263,433 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 631,421 shares. 35,640 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. 14,300 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Management. Jnba owns 184,579 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Cls Ltd Company reported 145 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd invested in 0% or 132 shares. New York-based Clark Estates Incorporated New York has invested 0.52% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Advisory Svcs Networks Lc has 192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 50,120 shares. 18,886 were reported by Norris Perne French Llp Mi.

Among 9 analysts covering Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Gentex Corp had 30 analyst reports since October 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, January 2. The company was maintained on Friday, October 21 by FBR Capital. The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, November 13. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 27 report. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, January 23 to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, July 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Hold” on Monday, January 29. The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 14 by Susquehanna.

More important recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: NUE, DCI, LYB, NSP, GNTX – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “OSK vs. GNTX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq”, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentex Appoints Joe Matthews Diversity Officer Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gentex Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck Is Up 40% In 2018: What’s Driving The Rally? (NYSE:MRK) – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Short-Term Outlook For Merck – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AstraZeneca’s Lynparza successful in late-stage study in third-line ovarian cancer – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA extends review period 90 days for Merck’s Keytruda in first-line lung cancer – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ebola spreads to major Congo city – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $359.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 31,984 shares to 248,573 shares, valued at $19.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lumbard And Kellner Limited Company owns 6,120 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stillwater Investment Mngmt Llc has 0.14% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hourglass Llc accumulated 7,396 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Llc holds 271,724 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id reported 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi holds 0.02% or 1,100 shares. Trust Company Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Beaumont Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Park National Corporation Oh invested in 1.63% or 417,615 shares. Mathes has 0.73% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 0.19% or 46,475 shares. 613,041 are held by Norinchukin National Bank The. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Limited Company owns 6,166 shares. The New Jersey-based Tradition Ltd Llc has invested 2.54% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bb&T Securities Llc reported 1.17 million shares.