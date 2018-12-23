Mercury (MER) targets $0.05733792812 while having -0.54% fall on December 22-23

It was bad day for Mercury (MER), as it declined by $-0.000285283600000005 or -0.54%, touching $0.0521253892. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Mercury (MER) is looking for the $0.05733792812 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.115736260199879. The highest price was $0.056852946 and lowest of $0.050332178 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0524106728. It last traded at Upbit exchange.

For a month, Mercury (MER) tokens went down -11.89% from $0.05916 for coin. For 100 days MER is down -17.74% from $0.06337. It traded at $0.1725 200 days ago. Mercury (MER) has 50.00 million coins mined with the market cap $2.61 million. It has 100.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 15/03/2017. The Crypto MER has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees).