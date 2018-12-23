Meristem Llp increased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 17.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 9,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,309 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.04M, up from 57,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 1.45 million shares traded or 191.00% up from the average. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has declined 11.39% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Toro European CLO 5; 12/04/2018 – TTC SUGAR TO ISSUE 450B DONG OF BONDS THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Revenue Growth 4; 13/03/2018 – The Toro Company to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS; NO TERMS; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Houston Texans Rumors: Dion Lewis Should Replace Lamar Miller, Says `Toro Times’; 04/04/2018 – Motor racing-Honda replaces Toro Rosso engine parts for Bahrain GP; 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 3,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,168 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.81 million, down from 97,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04 million shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89B for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $267.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,240 shares to 89,283 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40 million. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $99,909 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 20. Gosebruch Henry O had sold 42,450 shares worth $3.82M on Thursday, November 29. TILTON GLENN F also bought $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Schumacher Laura J sold 94,140 shares worth $8.81 million. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $4.88M was sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $6.88 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $300,000 was sold by Redetzke Darren L. Svendsen Kurt D sold $374,199 worth of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) on Thursday, September 27. $2.74M worth of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) shares were sold by Dordell Timothy P. $163,439 worth of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) was sold by DAHL AMY E. TWOMEY CHRISTOPHER A also sold $1.16 million worth of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) shares. $144,118 worth of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) shares were sold by Grams Blake M.

