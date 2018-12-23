Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 11,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 552,549 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $205.71 million, up from 541,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $322.73. About 551,430 shares traded or 17.17% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 25.67% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 9.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 18,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,271 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.82 million, up from 184,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 9.20M shares traded or 85.93% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 5.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 50 investors sold BBT shares while 288 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 477.03 million shares or 2.36% less from 488.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Field Main National Bank & Trust holds 575 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reported 281,564 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.2% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Verity And Verity Lc reported 2.22% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Signature & Ltd stated it has 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Huntington State Bank invested 0.14% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Blue Chip Partners owns 0.13% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 10,881 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 44,144 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested 0.22% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Mariner Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 27,911 shares. Synovus has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0.04% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Strs Ohio has invested 0.15% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Altavista Wealth Management invested in 10,721 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Banced Corp accumulated 6,916 shares.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $2,533 activity. On Thursday, December 6 the insider Graney Patrick C III bought $199,747. HENRY I. PATRICIA sold $30,245 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Wednesday, October 31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $571.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 3,075 shares to 5,940 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,113 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc.

Among 32 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BB&T Corp had 115 analyst reports since July 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, January 2 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) rating on Friday, May 26. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $4600 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 4 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, August 15. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 3 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, January 22 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Buy” on Tuesday, March 27. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21 with “Hold”. Raymond James upgraded BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Tuesday, January 9 to “Buy” rating. CLSA maintained the shares of BBT in report on Friday, September 23 with “Outperform” rating.

More important recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BB&T local leader’s role eliminated as part of management streamlining efforts – Philadelphia Business Journal” on December 10, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool”, Prnewswire.com published: “BB&T makes $500000, five-year commitment to fund ‘Ron Clark Academy Training Day’ for teachers – PRNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Chart Shows What A Brutal December It’s Been For The S&P 500 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $21.18 million activity. $3.89 million worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was sold by Laubenthal Raymond F.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 11,003 shares to 95,513 shares, valued at $113.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,493 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transdigm: Highly Specialized Aerospace Player – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Debt, Rising Rates, And TransDigm’s Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within CEVA, Transdigm Group, Frontline, FedEx, Chevron, and Office Depot â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “3 Undervalued-Predictable Aerospace Companies to Consider as Trade Talks Materialize – GuruFocus.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm to buy Esterline Tech for $4B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 10, 2018.