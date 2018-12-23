Meritage Portfolio Management decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 2,649 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 261,966 shares with $29.96M value, down from 264,615 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant

Centennial Resource Development Inc – Class A CO (NASDAQ:CDEV) had a decrease of 5.44% in short interest. CDEV’s SI was 26.10 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 5.44% from 27.61 million shares previously. With 3.59M avg volume, 7 days are for Centennial Resource Development Inc – Class A CO (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s short sellers to cover CDEV’s short positions. The SI to Centennial Resource Development Inc – Class A CO’s float is 13.68%. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 9.68M shares traded or 221.23% up from the average. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has declined 22.62% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CDEV News: 25/05/2018 – Centennial Resource Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Centennial Resource Development In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDEV); 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 08/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE 1Q REV. $215.9M; 09/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL’S CEO SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT U.S. SHALE OIL PRODUCERS TO INCREASE OUTPUT AFTER U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP’S EXIT FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 08/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT AMENDS CREDIT LINE; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 08/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT – SECOND A&R CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Centennial Resource Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 08/05/2018 – Centennial Resource Devt 1Q EPS 25c

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. It has a 13.63 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016.

More notable recent Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Presents At EnerCom’s 23rd Annual Oil & Gas Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Presents At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centennial Resource (CDEV) Presents At UBS Global Oil And Gas Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2018. More interesting news about Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Centennial Resource Development to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2018.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Better Buy Than FAANGs – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FANG Tumbles But Microsoft Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 9,296 shares to 29,427 valued at $16.89M in 2018Q3. It also upped Norbord Inc (NBRXF) stake by 35,700 shares and now owns 87,168 shares. Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) was raised too.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Hogan Kathleen T sold 36,500 shares worth $4.06M. Capossela Christopher C sold $432,000 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. BROD FRANK H sold 2,000 shares worth $214,363. Hood Amy sold $13.09 million worth of stock or 118,000 shares. 203,418 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $21.70 million.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $123 target in Friday, July 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, September 7. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, November 29. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, July 20 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Atlantic Securities. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, July 17 with “Overweight”.