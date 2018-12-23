Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entertain (WWE) by 54.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 4,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $398,000, down from 9,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entertain for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 1.48M shares traded or 15.99% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 152.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 7,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 544,297 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.25 million, down from 551,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26. BROD FRANK H sold 2,000 shares worth $214,363. 36,500 shares valued at $4.06 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. Shares for $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $468.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (NYSE:AKS) by 174,750 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $18.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 67,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: The Market Is Right, This Time – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “A New Google Chrome Browser â€” From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/20/2018: BILI, BABA, ERIC, QTRH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Amazon Stock Continues Its Dominance – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Success of Teams Shows the Strength of Microsoft Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why WWE Stock Is Falling Today – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: WWE’s Big Run Will Continue (NYSE:WWE) – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Guggenheim Raises WWE Price Target Ahead Of India Deal (NYSE:WWE) – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ricky Williams, Terrell Owens Launch Freedom Football League – Benzinga” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Investors Wrestle More Profits From WWE? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2018.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $581.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 4,200 shares to 7,200 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $43.55 million activity. 4,300 shares were sold by SPEED JEFFREY R, worth $352,385. 25,000 shares valued at $2.17M were sold by DUNN KEVIN on Thursday, September 6. $4.81 million worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was sold by Barrios George A. on Thursday, September 27. Luisi Michael J. sold $984,544 worth of stock. $22.87M worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was sold by MCMAHON VINCENT K.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.21 per share. WWE’s profit will be $22.63 million for 60.11 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.14% negative EPS growth.