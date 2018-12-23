Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) formed double top with $204.88 target or 6.00% above today’s $193.28 share price. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) has $744.68M valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $6.36 during the last trading session, reaching $193.28. About 63,859 shares traded or 97.73% up from the average. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 65.87% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- ProSpore Biological Indicator Part Numbers: PS-6-50, PS-5-50, PS-4-10, P; 26/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 29 Days; 22/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MLAB WITHDRAWS 2015 REGISTRATION STATEMENT; TO FILE NEW SHELF; 04/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLAB); 09/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 93% to 25 Days; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Reports Transition of its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 Mesa Labs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Autonomy Capital Lp increased Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) stake by 1432.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Autonomy Capital Lp acquired 843,515 shares as Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Autonomy Capital Lp holds 902,410 shares with $15.30 million value, up from 58,895 last quarter. Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A now has $716.34 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 46,216 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 53.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.59 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Mesa Laboratories, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 2.63 million shares or 3.18% less from 2.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,885 were reported by Bb&T. Navellier And Assoc holds 0.04% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) or 1,699 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Walleye Trading Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 5,702 shares. Dorsey Wright holds 76 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 1,050 shares. Northern has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 121 shares. Amer Intl Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) or 2,231 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 2,437 shares. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 3,155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Management reported 101,995 shares stake. Moreover, Thomson Horstmann Bryant has 1.71% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $4.41 million activity. 2,700 shares were sold by BROOKS MICHAEL T, worth $527,553. The insider Sakys John sold 1,000 shares worth $203,500. On Tuesday, December 4 GUILLEMIN EVAN sold $3.19 million worth of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) or 15,000 shares. KELLY DAVID M also sold $358,598 worth of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) on Thursday, December 6. Shares for $1.05M were sold by Dwyer Robert V on Wednesday, June 20.