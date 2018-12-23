Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 11.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 37,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,334 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.83M, down from 330,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 2.53M shares traded or 136.49% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 20.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 35.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 1.71M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $102.54 million, down from 4.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 2.69 million shares traded or 82.92% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 20.13% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China

Among 15 analysts covering Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Quanta Services Inc. had 54 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, November 12. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, February 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, November 6. Citigroup maintained Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, December 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) rating on Friday, February 23. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $42 target. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Monday, February 8.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $396.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 20,000 shares to 47,500 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 112.50% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.4 per share. PWR’s profit will be $124.54 million for 8.31 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.66% EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $950,255 activity. Wagner David G sold $9,800 worth of stock or 200 shares. PELAEZ MARC Y E sold $203,633 worth of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) on Thursday, August 16.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 67,825 shares to 438,580 shares, valued at $14.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 18,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Among 14 analysts covering II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. II-VI had 43 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Wednesday, September 13. The stock of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, January 22 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Tuesday, October 25. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of IIVI in report on Tuesday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) earned “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, February 2. Sidoti upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 4 report. Craig Hallum maintained II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) on Wednesday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Buy” on Wednesday, October 26. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Thursday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold IIVI shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 54.97 million shares or 3.92% less from 57.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Needham Investment Limited holds 2.56% or 179,500 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Company owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 5.87M shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Cap Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Mesirow Fincl Investment Management reported 292,334 shares stake. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 5,023 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 12,400 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Mgmt has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). 216,876 were reported by United Services Automobile Association. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 33,678 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership owns 212,108 shares. Principal Financial Gp Incorporated invested in 916,892 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs invested in 1,708 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential invested 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).