MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is expected to pay $0.45 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:MGP) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.45 dividend. MGM Growth Properties LLC's current price of $26.31 translates into 1.70% yield. MGM Growth Properties LLC's dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 888,747 shares traded or 36.45% up from the average. MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has declined 1.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500.

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc (DMB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.24, from 1.82 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 19 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 12 sold and reduced their stock positions in Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 4.21 million shares, up from 4.03 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 14 New Position: 5.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. for 445,053 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc owns 202,578 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Management Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 65,082 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore & Co. has invested 0.18% in the stock. Provise Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 75,590 shares.

The stock increased 2.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 162,826 shares traded or 147.63% up from the average. Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) has declined 5.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.