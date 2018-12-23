Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc (CDNS) by 2.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 26,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 961,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.57 million, up from 935,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cadence Design Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 4.20M shares traded or 98.95% up from the average. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has declined 0.39% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.57 TO $1.65; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and NI Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 41c; 29/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Cadence Design Systems To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (MCHP) by 4.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 40,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 963,722 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $76.05 million, up from 923,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 5.28M shares traded or 27.58% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 17.73% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 18 investors sold CDNS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 236.02 million shares or 1.69% less from 240.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 2.12 million shares. 23,366 are owned by Fort L P. 15 are owned by Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp holds 991,875 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Orrstown Fincl stated it has 170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 53,022 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 7,759 shares. Prudential Public Ltd invested in 9,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.15 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 805,877 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Prudential Fincl holds 0.07% or 986,887 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 68,885 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Among 11 analysts covering Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Cadence Design Systems Inc had 33 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 27. The stock of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Northland Capital on Thursday, November 19. Needham downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 14 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy” on Tuesday, October 23. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 9. The company was maintained on Sunday, November 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $93.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 25,433 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $28.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 32,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF).

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verint’s Foresee Acquisition to Strengthen VoC Portfolio – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Keysight & Qualcomm’s New Milestone to Propel 5G Deployment – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk’s Latest Acquisition Expands Construction Portfolio – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks for a Winning Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Crocs, Novanta, Attunity, Cadence and KEMET – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $19.19 million activity. 7,500 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares with value of $348,639 were sold by PLUMMER JAMES D. Shares for $936,406 were sold by DEVGAN ANIRUDH on Friday, September 21. 100,000 shares valued at $4.53M were sold by TAN LIP BU on Wednesday, August 15. On Thursday, October 25 Cowie James J sold $2.76M worth of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 60,000 shares. On Monday, July 9 the insider WALL JOHN M sold $33,825.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. On Friday, November 23 the insider DREHOBL STEPHEN V sold $307,768. The insider Bjornholt James Eric sold 1,866 shares worth $134,464. LITTLE MITCHELL R also sold $241,977 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Friday, November 23.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies Delinc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 4,462 shares to 208,310 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (NYSE:ETH) by 259,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 62 investors sold MCHP shares while 221 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 257.56 million shares or 5.16% more from 244.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Citizens Bancorp And Tru Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 52,583 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Tru Department Mb Bancshares N A reported 881 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc accumulated 0% or 125 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 5,499 shares. M&T Bank holds 0.07% or 182,444 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.03% or 54,962 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc holds 0.05% or 9,088 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs holds 0.01% or 17,877 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Co accumulated 25 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co has 110,963 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability invested 0.74% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). B T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management reported 26,349 shares stake. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).