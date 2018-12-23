Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 15.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 14,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,318 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.42 million, down from 97,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 50.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 224,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 670,820 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.53M, up from 446,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 10.98 million shares traded or 35.75% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER 4Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 23/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: as grocery wars rage, @Target And @Kroger mull a merger; 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to buy Home Chef in latest move to get meal kits in grocery stores; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – $1.2 BLN ASR IS ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, INCREMENTAL TO $1 BLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 15; 17/05/2018 – Life On Earth, Inc. Begins Distribution into 7 Eleven Stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region and Increases Authorization for 117 of Kroger’s Retail Stores in its Upper Midwest Division; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 07/03/2018 Kroger Tax Savings, Commodity Costs in Focus — Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $432,000 was made by Capossela Christopher C on Thursday, December 6. $2.15M worth of stock was sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Nadella Satya. Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IWV, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 13, 2018 : NLY, F, BAC, MSFT, EEP, WFC, V, SBUX, INTC, QQQ, LBRDA, SIRI – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Microsoft, Altria Group and Delta Air Lines – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Microsoft Parties Like Its 2002 – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: UPLD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, CIEN, QTRH – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, June 5. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 2 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, July 17. Atlantic Securities reinitiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 25 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 6 by Argus Research. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 27 by Canaccord Genuity. William Blair initiated the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, July 19 report.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08M and $459.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hamilton Beach Brand Hldg C by 19,595 shares to 646,816 shares, valued at $14.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 9,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp. New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridges Investment Mgmt holds 246,915 shares. Cibc Markets invested 3.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gm Advisory Gru Incorporated invested in 32,178 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 21.27M shares. Ajo Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.63 million shares. Renaissance Technology has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Estabrook Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 376,268 shares. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 24,378 shares. Falcon Edge Capital Lp accumulated 4.79% or 258,200 shares. Leisure Capital Management has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marvin & Palmer Assocs Inc has invested 4.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 0.74% or 123,425 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 2.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Ltd reported 8,364 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Kroger had 126 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Tuesday, February 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital given on Monday, February 5. On Monday, November 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Northcoast to “Buy”. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 23 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 15 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 21 report. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 14 report. As per Friday, December 1, the company rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, June 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KR shares while 248 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 597.32 million shares or 1.00% less from 603.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 281,168 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 320,774 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 179,471 shares. 116,341 are owned by Van Eck Associate Corporation. Bokf Na owns 22,021 shares. Continental Advsrs Llc has invested 1.29% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 7,645 shares. 10,285 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Company holds 63,271 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Regent Inv Management Limited Com has 15,500 shares. Scotia Incorporated reported 32,778 shares. Mai Cap reported 9,917 shares. Covington holds 8,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 1.63% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 155,493 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 60,483 shares.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What To Make Of Longtime Kroger CFO’s Retirement (NYSE:KR) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kroger to partner with Inmar – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kroger Dividend: By The Numbers – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Will Kroger (KR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Zacks.com” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What To Do With Kroger’s Stock? (NYSE:KR) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 33,500 shares to 330,300 shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Food Group Plc by 50,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,733 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).