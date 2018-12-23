Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 344,285 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.38M, down from 348,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 5.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 161,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66.20 million, up from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 3.21 million shares traded or 101.97% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.08% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hodges Mgmt has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt has 1.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fin Engines Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 277 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Grp reported 1.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer International Group reported 3.39 million shares stake. Round Table Ser Ltd Llc has 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,348 shares. First Wilshire holds 4,350 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 173,451 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Lourd Ltd Com stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.23% stake. Gabelli Invest Advisers has 10,350 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank And holds 270,786 shares. Centurylink Investment accumulated 77,271 shares or 3.16% of the stock. Pinnacle Assoc reported 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania holds 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3,412 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was initiated on Tuesday, April 26 by Macquarie Research. Cowen & Co upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 24 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 16 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by William Blair on Tuesday, July 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, March 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Monday, June 11. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, July 14 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, July 6 with “Hold”.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. The insider Capossela Christopher C sold $1.12M. Shares for $2.15M were sold by BROD FRANK H. Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09M. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $744.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,054 shares to 10,654 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $217,338 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 24 investors sold ORI shares while 115 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 215.53 million shares or 0.55% more from 214.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 18,582 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust reported 41 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Lc has 0.08% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 244,243 shares. Elm Ltd Company owns 15,840 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com owns 71,588 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Coldstream Mngmt reported 42,311 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Natl Asset accumulated 9,950 shares. Hennessy Advsr has invested 1.04% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Caprock Group has invested 0.06% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). 52,688 were reported by Utah Retirement Sys. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 968,890 shares.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 67,959 shares to 608,050 shares, valued at $49.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 150,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).