Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 380.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 57,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,661 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.31M, up from 15,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 163.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,230 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.25M, up from 5,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 196.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $434.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 294,245 shares to 476,486 shares, valued at $20.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Llc invested in 85,319 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Mariner Wealth Advisors has invested 1.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Ltd Llc invested 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Cap reported 15,878 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Co has 370,478 shares. The Tennessee-based Patten Patten Inc Tn has invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bennicas And Associate has invested 4.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.79% or 247,716 shares. Buckhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 128,690 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 3.11M shares or 5.14% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Incorporated owns 6.85 million shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.81 million shares for 3.66% of their portfolio. Capital Ca holds 1.67% or 111,534 shares. Payden And Rygel has invested 2.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $422,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Capossela Christopher C. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09M on Friday, August 31. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. BROD FRANK H sold 2,000 shares worth $214,363.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 21 with “Buy” rating. Wunderlich maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, January 29 report. The company was initiated on Tuesday, July 19 by William Blair. PiperJaffray maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, July 17 with “Overweight” rating. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 5 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 16 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, July 20. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, October 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 27 by Bernstein. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 19 report.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. 5,400 shares were bought by TILTON GLENN F, worth $496,274 on Wednesday, June 27. CHASE WILLIAM J also sold $5.40 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. On Tuesday, December 11 GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold $1.50 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 16,850 shares. On Friday, August 17 the insider SEVERINO MICHAEL sold $4.88 million. Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82 million worth of stock or 42,450 shares. $99,909 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 20.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Leerink Swann maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, December 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 28 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was initiated by William Blair with “Outperform” on Friday, February 5. Cowen & Co maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Friday, July 28. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $7000 target. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 20 by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $80 target in Friday, March 23 report. As per Monday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Monday, November 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Art Advisors Lc has 0.58% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 503,892 are owned by Conning. 5,895 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va. 14,445 are held by Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Liability Com. Rhumbline Advisers reported 2.32 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Bender Robert And Assoc reported 56,690 shares stake. Regal Investment Lc holds 84,783 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.09% or 98,700 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com, Colorado-based fund reported 11,843 shares. Systematic Finance Limited Partnership has 27,850 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,421 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 0.19% or 35,138 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Prtnrs Incorporated reported 107,815 shares. Pictet North America Sa holds 5,321 shares. Pure Advsrs has invested 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).