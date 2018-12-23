Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 7,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.17 million, down from 70,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com)

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $147.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,146 shares to 4,991 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fd (EFA).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. The insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45M. The insider BROD FRANK H sold $2.15 million. Another trade for 203,418 shares valued at $21.70M was made by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. The insider Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09M.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $125 target in Friday, July 20 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, December 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 27. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11400 target in Friday, April 27 report. William Blair maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Friday, January 27 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by Bernstein. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Credit Suisse.