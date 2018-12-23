Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 43,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,450 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.29 million, down from 116,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) by 11.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,097 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.06 million, up from 15,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $258.08. About 876,039 shares traded or 66.47% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.15 million was sold by BROD FRANK H. Shares for $21.70M were sold by Nadella Satya. $4.45M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09M on Friday, August 31.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 6. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, July 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 21 by Vetr. Evercore maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, December 8 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 27 report. On Thursday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 12 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Friday, February 2 by Nomura. UBS maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 21 with “Buy” rating. Wunderlich maintained it with “Hold” rating and $20 target in Wednesday, July 22 report.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $771.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 28,300 shares to 295,450 shares, valued at $18.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson Davis Incorporated holds 5,290 shares. Glenview Limited Liability Co owns 1.40 million shares. Mason Street Ltd Company invested 2.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Solaris Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 10.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fifth Third Bancshares has 2.95M shares. Andra Ap owns 53,300 shares. Emerald Advisers Pa stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cooke And Bieler LP stated it has 2,300 shares. Campbell Newman Asset stated it has 293,888 shares. Ftb owns 31,200 shares. Haverford Financial Svcs Inc holds 81,372 shares or 3.3% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Co Tn invested in 8.98% or 589,881 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 701,677 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Budros Ruhlin Roe invested in 0.89% or 39,610 shares. Eagle Ridge Management invested in 268,732 shares or 4.38% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Roper Industries Inc. (NYSE:ROP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Roper Industries Inc. had 64 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Sunday, June 18 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Sunday, December 10 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, September 20, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 20 to “Overweight”. Gabelli initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 7 report.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $9.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 52,428 shares to 78,664 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 26,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,593 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD).

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $430,314 activity. $226,395 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by JOHNSON ROBERT D. WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER sold $176,910 worth of stock. The insider KNOWLING ROBERT E JR sold $286,066.

