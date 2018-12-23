Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) by 69.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 675,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,742 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.59 million, down from 978,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 561,398 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 53.82% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 10,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,816 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.08M, up from 191,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a

Among 10 analysts covering TowerJazz (NASDAQ:TSEM), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. TowerJazz had 27 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 2 by Drexel Hamilton. On Tuesday, May 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Needham to “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 20. Oppenheimer initiated Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) rating on Tuesday, December 15. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $20.0 target. On Wednesday, November 29 the stock rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy”. As per Friday, June 9, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The stock of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton given on Thursday, August 3. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Monday, August 21. Chardan Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Thursday, August 6 report.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $410.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3,871 shares to 8,844 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 25.86% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $45.13 million for 8.23 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.22% EPS growth.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 13,585 shares to 148,717 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 59,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,233 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability invested in 894,581 shares or 3.62% of the stock. Sns Finance Gru Limited Com has 38,697 shares. Moreover, Fca Tx has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Jersey-based Mercer Advisers Inc has invested 6.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Joel Isaacson Ltd Company reported 35,127 shares. Baillie Gifford & Company holds 0.08% or 654,627 shares. Anchor Advsr Ltd Co has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Solaris Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 11,699 shares or 10.45% of the stock. High Pointe Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 10,550 shares. Argi Invest Ser invested in 22,730 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Vision Capital Mngmt reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 1.02% or 629,262 shares. Truepoint reported 4,858 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 204,718 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, July 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 21 by UBS. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 21 by Wunderlich. The company was maintained on Friday, January 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 3. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 15 by Bernstein. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Thursday, August 13. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, January 29 with “Buy”.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. The insider BROD FRANK H sold 2,000 shares worth $214,363. Shares for $1.12M were sold by Capossela Christopher C. The insider Nadella Satya sold $21.70M. Hogan Kathleen T also sold $4.06M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, November 8.