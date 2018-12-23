Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (Put) (FOXA) by 44.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 88,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.84% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 111,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.17 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 19.20 million shares traded or 70.57% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 06/03/2018 – 21st Century Fox: FNC’s Greg Headen Promoted to Director of the Foreign Desk; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 21/03/2018 – WBRC FOX6 News: #BREAKING:Fox News is reporting that the suspect in a serial bombing is dead following an officer-involved; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 03/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox: ‘Offering Personal Undertakings’ Not to Influence or Attempt of Influence Sky News Head’s Editorial Choices; 10/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: European Commission raids British headquarters of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox; reason unknown – UK’s; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH TO ASSUME ROLE OF CO-CHAIRMAN FOR PROPOSED NEW FOX; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 32.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 138,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 284,660 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.56 million, down from 423,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chicago Equity Lc has invested 1.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Reilly Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nbw Ltd holds 2.4% or 78,075 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 47,382 shares. South Dakota Council has 3.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.37 million shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt owns 268,732 shares. Citadel Advsrs holds 3.49M shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt invested in 5.29% or 14.15 million shares. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa invested in 3.5% or 19,333 shares. Curbstone Financial Corporation has 1.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Liability Co has invested 3.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hodges Capital Management has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Forte Ltd Llc Adv, New York-based fund reported 15,968 shares. Fernwood Invest Management Lc has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Shares for $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy. The insider Hogan Kathleen T sold 40,000 shares worth $4.45M. $432,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Capossela Christopher C. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 17,017 shares to 285,818 shares, valued at $21.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wp Carey (NYSE:WPC) by 10,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teligent Inc New (Prn) by 1.00 million shares to 18.50 million shares, valued at $19.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 76,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Analysts await Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FOXA’s profit will be $610.83 million for 35.53 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.54% negative EPS growth.

Among 36 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive.