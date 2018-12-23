Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 11,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,509 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.67 million, down from 166,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Mueller Inds Inc (MLI) by 653.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 28,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,971 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $956,000, up from 4,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Mueller Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 839,507 shares traded or 250.98% up from the average. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 35.77% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED

Since July 26, 2018, it had 8 buys, and 2 insider sales for $566,171 activity. Shares for $47,900 were bought by Westermeyer Gary on Monday, November 26. The insider GLADSTEIN GARY S bought 3,000 shares worth $72,000. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $128,980 was sold by HANSEN JOHN B. Christopher Gregory L. bought 7,000 shares worth $178,500. On Thursday, July 26 Herzog Charles P Jr bought $12,859 worth of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) or 400 shares. On Monday, July 30 the insider Steinriede Anthony sold $79,900.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $112.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 358,551 shares to 364,049 shares, valued at $17.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Put) (NYSE:GSK) by 41,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,700 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (Put) (NYSE:BIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 9 investors sold MLI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 52.48 million shares or 0.20% less from 52.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 177,078 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). 17,010 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 4,894 shares in its portfolio. 2.27M are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.02% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Duncker Streett & reported 0.02% stake. Jpmorgan Chase owns 56,076 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 86,748 shares. Navellier Assoc invested in 0.04% or 9,712 shares. The Illinois-based First Midwest Bank & Trust Division has invested 0.07% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 88,606 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,800 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability reported 39,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Armstrong Henry H has invested 18.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 24,378 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. First Western Capital holds 6,910 shares or 3.55% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 187,682 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa has 650,511 shares. 6.23 million were reported by Us National Bank & Trust De. Kbc Gru Nv reported 2.91M shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Management has 14,435 shares. Cardinal Cap invested in 975 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 2.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironwood Fin Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 931 shares. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm holds 1.51% or 54,100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.05 million shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 56,208 shares stake. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc has 4.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 155,949 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. 118,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $13.09 million were sold by Hood Amy. $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H. 40,000 shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T, worth $4.45M on Friday, August 31. Shares for $1.12 million were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Monday, December 3.