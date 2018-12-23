Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1793.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 84,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 89,017 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.18M, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 93,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 46.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,806 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $547,000, down from 140,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 723,213 shares traded or 120.78% up from the average. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has risen 33.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial given on Tuesday, November 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, October 23. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, October 11. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $84.0 target. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by Canaccord Genuity. On Friday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, July 21. The company was maintained on Friday, October 21 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, December 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $100.0 target. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $214,363 was sold by BROD FRANK H. Capossela Christopher C also sold $422,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. Hood Amy sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dorsal Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.35M shares. Captrust, a North Carolina-based fund reported 301,677 shares. Mathes holds 2.57% or 48,073 shares. Moneta Gp Inv Ltd reported 35,122 shares stake. 15,894 are owned by Summit Wealth Ltd Llc. 8.11 million were accumulated by Independent Franchise Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Bar Harbor Tru Services reported 151,811 shares. Independent Investors Inc reported 2.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Founders Cap Management Ltd Liability has 5.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 123,943 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hite Hedge Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bellecapital International Ltd holds 7,433 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 1.51 million shares. Blume Cap reported 4.21% stake. Dock Street Asset invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $527.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 5,648 shares to 218,921 shares, valued at $15.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 51,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,965 shares, and cut its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

Among 10 analysts covering Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Zafgen Inc had 21 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 21 by RBC Capital Markets. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 15 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, November 13 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 20 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, October 19. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 25 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, July 20, the company rating was downgraded by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, December 3 by Suntrust Robinson. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) on Thursday, March 10 to “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $-0.43 earnings per share, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.48 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Zafgen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% negative EPS growth.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $46.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppdai Group Inc by 152,297 shares to 424,771 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.